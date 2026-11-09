There are few things more unusual — and more dismal — in Indian sport than an entire contingent being left to fend for itself financially. Yet, that is what happened to the country’s badminton players during their four-tournament European swing, when government funding was declined just days before the Arctic Open in Finland. While individual athletes have occasionally struggled to secure financial support, it is rare for an entire team to be left without sanctioned funding for an international tour. The episode is particularly jarring given how India’s sporting ecosystem has evolved over the last decade, with government spending growing nearly four times, from Rs 1,156 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 4,479 crore in 2026-27.

Much of the subsequent debate has centred on P V Sindhu, with some questioning why an established athlete needed government assistance at all. But that misses the point. This was never about one player’s ability to pay for her own travel. It was about creating a system in which every athlete, irrespective of their financial standing, has access to consistent support. Sindhu underlined this when she pointed to the younger generation — the likes of Ayush Shetty and Tanvi Sharma — needing institutional backing to pursue their ambitions. Modern sport is not simply about paying for flights and hotel rooms. Competing at the highest level requires a team of coaches, physiotherapists and other support personnel who help athletes prepare and perform. The uncertainty this time also extended to the junior circuit, with India’s 30-member contingent for the World Junior Championships in Cairo nearly missing the event after funding clearance failed to arrive before departure. The Badminton Association of India (BAI) eventually scrambled to raise the money, but the episode was unseemly.