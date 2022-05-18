Modesty proposal

The great burkini debate is once again set to roil France. The city of Grenoble has decided to allow the garment — as well as long shorts for men and topless bathing for women — in state-run swimming pools “for all men and women to be able to dress as they want”. The move was, predictably, met with a slew of protestations, describing the burkini as a “symbol of Islamic extremism” and “enslavement of women” that is harmful to France’s “Republican values”.

There are echoes here of the arguments made in 2016, when a number of French cities, had banned the burkini. A court overturned the bans citing “violation of fundamental freedoms” but that did little to change the popular perception of the burkini as standing for the failure of Muslim migrants to integrate into secular society.

But it was for precisely the opposite reason that Aheda Zanetti had created the burkini. Hereafter, Muslim women could participate in an activity that they would otherwise be excluded from. Not surprisingly, when it was first introduced in 2002, the burkini became a huge hit — not only with its target consumers, but also other women who are, for various reasons, far more comfortable in the full-body coverage that it offers compared to more conventional swimwear. For those who see a red rag in the burkini — or indeed, other modest garments, such as the burqa and the hijab — surely there’s a lesson here in accommodation.