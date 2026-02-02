THERE ARE several things to commend in Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s ninth full budget. First, the continued focus on fiscal consolidation. Sitharaman has achieved the budgeted 4.4 per cent of GDP target for 2025-26, despite a huge Rs 1.63 lakh crore shortfall in tax collections. For the coming fiscal year, she has targeted a fiscal deficit of 4.3 per cent. Alongside, there is an emphasis on bringing down the Centre’s debt stock from 56.1 per cent of GDP in 2025-26 to 55.6 per cent in 2026-27. Seen in the context of the deficit and debt to GDP ratios reaching 9.2 per cent and 61.4 per cent in the Covid year of 2020-21, this represents a remarkable commitment to fiscal prudence.

Second, this consolidation has taken place even as the Centre’s capital expenditure has more than doubled, from Rs 4.26 lakh crore to Rs 10.96 lakh crore between 2020-21 and 2025-26. For 2026-27, the capex has been budgeted at Rs 12.21 lakh crore. Simply put, the quality of government spending has improved with more money being allocated to growth stimulating avenues. Third, there is a well-meaning emphasis on scaling up domestic manufacturing in strategic and frontier industries such as biologics and biosimilars, semiconductors, electronics components, rare earth permanent magnets, and even shipping containers and tunnel-boring equipment — where China holds a dominant position. Fourth, the budget has welcome measures towards reducing tax litigation by replacing prosecutions with penalties and fines in the case of minor offences and technical defaults. This has been accompanied by liberalising the safe harbour provisions involving transfer pricing in transactions between related entities. For IT services companies, the threshold for availing them has been raised from Rs 300 crore to Rs 2,000 crore, and also has been made an automated rule-based process without any tax officer involvement.