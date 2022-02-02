Measured steps & a leap to spend

ON MONDAY, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for delinking the Union budget from elections — the former’s importance “transcends our (political) differences”, he said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget for 2022-23 appears to take its cue from the PM’s exhortation. Even as elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab,Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa are around the corner, the budget has refrained from measures that put more money in the hands of people – whether through increasing cash transfers to farmers under PM-Kisan from the current Rs 6,000 per year, or by providing income tax relief to the middle class. The outlay on MGNREGA has been slashed to Rs 73,000 crore, from Rs 1,11,700 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 98,000 crore in revised estimates (RE) for 2021-22.

The focus of the budget, instead, has been on ramping up public sector capital spending. The Centre’s own capex for the coming fiscal is budgeted at Rs 7.5 lakh crore, which is Rs 2 lakh crore higher than the 2021-22 RE and more than double the Rs 3.36 lakh crore in 2019-20. This step up in government expenditure in the form of investment as opposed to consumption is bold, and welcome. Bold, because it resists the temptation of raising spending that can yield political dividends in the short term. An announcement on hiking the annual PM-Kisan benefit amount to, say, Rs 9,000 per farmer, would have certainly appealed to rural voters in the context of the upcoming elections. Welcome, because it looks at the medium and long term. The Indian economy needs investments in roads, railways, mass transport, irrigation and waterways that will boost productivity and reduce logistics costs. Given their long gestation periods, investments in such projects can today be undertaken only by the government. These investments can, in turn, stimulate demand for steel, cement, capital goods and commercial vehicles, apart from crowding-in private investment.

OF COURSE, this approach carries its own risks. For one, it assumes a return to normal economic activity in 2022-23, which would hopefully be free of disruption from a new wave of infections. The fact is that the economy will continue to struggle from the setbacks induced by the pandemic over the last two years. The poor and lower middle class households have suffered income losses along with a significant draw-down of savings. This is going to act as a drag on private consumption for some time to come.

The Modi government has also had to reckon with the problem of scarce resources at its command. Any attempt to boost both consumption and investment would have come at the cost of a higher fiscal deficit. The resultant increase in government borrowings would have further driven up interest rates, harming growth prospects. In fact, even with its fiscal deficit budgeted lower at 6.4 per cent of GDP, as against 6.9 per cent in 2021-22 (RE), the Centre’s gross market borrowings are pegged at a whopping Rs 14.95 lakh crore. That alone was the reason for yields on the benchmark 10-year government bond to close at 6.83 per cent on Tuesday, up from 6.68 per cent the day before. To that extent, Sitharaman has made the right call. Any fiscal adventurism would, moreover, have backfired in the present global context, where governments and central banks are in the process of tapering their pandemic-induced stimulus measures. Simply put, 2022 is not 2020.

THAT SAID, the budget has some glaring absences. The most prominent one is the scaling back of the disinvestment target. Last year’s budget invited praise for its boldness in targeting Rs 1.75 lakh crore receipts from the sale of government stake in PSUs. The revised estimates show collections at a modest Rs 78,000 crore – in a year of record capital raised by the private sector, including the likes of Zomato, Paytm, and Nykaa. For the coming fiscal, a mere Rs 65,000 crore is being budgeted from disinvestment. This could arguably be a consequence of the recent protests by young people over limited public employment opportunities amid perceptions of a “sell-off of national assets”. Whatever be the reason, there was not even a mention of privatisation or asset monetisation in Sitharaman’s budget speech this time. Nor has any attempt been made to raise urea prices and bring it under the nutrient-based subsidy regime or to phase out the current open-ended minimum support price procurement of wheat and paddy. The possibilities of such reforms appear remote ahead of the 2024 general elections.

On the whole, Sitharaman’s budget holds no big surprises. To a large extent, it does good by not doing bad. The markets have heaved a sigh of relief not only because of the step-up in capital outlays, but also because of the absence of any proposals on wealth or inheritance tax or grandiose new schemes. Now, the focus needs to shift to implementation of schemes that are already drawn out, such as production-linked incentives and the ambitious Gati Shakti digital platform. Bringing back growth is not just an economic necessity, but also a political imperative. It is important to do this in a manner that is fiscally sustainable, while bringing down general government debt to much below the existing 90 per cent of GDP.