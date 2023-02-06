Budget 2023 is betting on recovery

The Union Budget has sharply reduced the outlay for MGNREGA in 2023-24 to Rs 60,000 crore. This provision for the flagship rural employment programme is the lowest in six years — as against the record Rs 1,11,170 crore in 2020-21, Rs 98,468 crore in 2021-22 and Rs 89,400 crore in 2022-23. The apparent rationale is the Narendra Modi government’s belief that the Indian economy has fully emerged from the ravages of Covid and even adjusted to the disruptions of the Russia-Ukraine war. The opening chapter of the Finance Ministry’s latest Economic Survey is, indeed, titled “Recovery Complete”. The normalisation of economic activity means no need for special safety nets — be it increased work-days under MGNREGA or additional free grain supply through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana —that helped protect the most vulnerable households from significant loss of incomes during the pandemic and after. 2023-24 should hopefully be the first “normal” year after 2019-20.

Even while slashing the MGNREGA budget, the Modi government has hiked the allocations for the drinking-water Jal Jeevan Mission (from Rs 55,000 crore to Rs 70,000 crore) and constructing houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rs 77,130 crore to Rs 79,590 crore). Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in an interview to this newspaper, has pointed out that the labour required for establishing tap connections or building homes would come from the same people seeking work through MGNREGA. To the extent this will happen — over and above the work demand generated from resumption of labour-intensive manufacturing activity and contact-based services — there would be that much less need for MGNREGA. Moreover, the beneficiaries of assets created under the Awas Yojana and Jal Jeevan are going to be largely the rural poor themselves.

Persuasive though the Modi government’s arguments are, they fundamentally rest on the assumption of normalcy returning or having returned already. In other words, no worsening of the war in Ukraine, no repeat of last year’s March temperature surge that decimated the rabi crop and a normal southwest monsoon. For now, the signs are encouraging — be it easing of global food prices, a pick-up in nominal rural wages’ growth or buoyant tractor sales since September. It’s equally likely that the Modi government is keeping the gunpowder dry for elections, both in major states later this year and the big national one in early 2024. Take the PM-Kisan scheme, under which over 11 crore farm households receive Rs 6,000 annual income support. Neither has that amount gone up nor its outlay, which has been retained at the 2022-23 level of Rs 60,000 crore. The electoral cycle could well be another normalcy-disrupting factor.