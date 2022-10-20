scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

BTS and Army: Conscription and the myth of the “borderless” artist

Members of BTS, among the most popular bands in the world, have to serve in the South Korean military. That's telling

BTS Army, South Korea band, K-pop band, korea military service, K-pop and K-dramas, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsK-pop and K-dramas have been the foundation of an economic and soft power behemoth.

For some time now, the “BTS Army” has been worried. The legions of fans of arguably South Korea’s most popular export were hoping that members of the K-pop band would be granted exemption from the country’s mandatory military service, as has been granted to artists and sportspersons. Earlier this week, it was announced that this was not to be.

K-pop and K-dramas have been the foundation of an economic and soft power behemoth. Billions of dollars from merchandise across the world, Korean-language music and television have gone from being a sub-culture in many parts of Asia, to one of the most dominant streams in the vast sea of content that young people now consume. Yet, the conscription is a reminder for many that for all the international appeal of certain kinds of art, they often follow the logic of multinational companies that turn national champions. Borderless art, or artist, is a myth.

The entertainment industry, like so many others, often serves strategic and economic ends. In the case of the US, still the most dominant soft power, this is sometimes more obvious — Top Gun and Zero Dark Thirty, for example, clearly have a tilt towards interventionism and American exceptionalism. BTS, though, is more innocuous and often, more fun. Yet, when push comes to shove, the members of the band are not internationalists and they must “serve” when called upon. Domestically, this may enhance their appeal. Most fans, though, probably don’t care much about these high-minded implications. For them, the tragedy is that the BTS Army will be robbed of their heroes — for some years — by the Korean military.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Uniform Civil Code’ or ‘J...Premium
UPSC Key-October 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Uniform Civil Code’ or ‘J...
Five challenges before Mallikarjun Kharge: Reimagining Congress to bridgi...Premium
Five challenges before Mallikarjun Kharge: Reimagining Congress to bridgi...
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?Premium
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-10-2022 at 04:36:20 am
Next Story

Over 250 health journals join hands to urge world leaders to deliver climate justice for Africa

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

October 20, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tension in Amritsar
October 20, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tension in Amritsar

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement