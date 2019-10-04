Writing on the wall

The market assimilates all, even the most anti-market. British street artist Banksy, who turned anonymity into a virtue and the anti-original stencil into an instrument of high art on par with the palette knife, has opened a shop in Croydon, south London. He has been forced to this step by a greeting card company which is appropriating his name, one of the creative world’s most valuable brands, to sell fake Banksy merchandise. Legally, it is a laughable ploy, since it seems to be trying to use a parallel from the world of patents — a patent which is not worked by the owner can be compulsorily licensed to keep a product on the market. But a brand is not a patent, only similar, and the case is likely to collapse.

Advertising

In the meantime, to retain control over his name, Banksy has opened a shop to put his home products on the market. Some are all heart, like doormats made out of life jackets worn by migrants in the Mediterranean, stitched by other migrants interned in Greece. But the name of the shop, Gross Domestic Product, suggests that many products will be awful by design.

Two decades ago, Banksy had energised the counterculture by putting the Mona Lisa, wearing headphones and armed with an RPG launcher, on a building off Oxford Street, London’s retail Mecca. Now, while going commercial with his own retail premises, Banksy is keeping the spirit of protest alive. GDP isn’t really a shop. It’s actually an installation featuring Banksy’s art in a disused carpet shop. Its doors will never open, and it is as transient as a flashmob. Before it dissolves back into the mind of its creator, you could order its wares online, but only through a website which does not yet exist. Perhaps it never will.