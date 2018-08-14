Bringing to book

The arrests indicate that due process is being followed in these cases and reveal a reassuring synergy between police teams from states helmed by different political parties. The arrests indicate that due process is being followed in these cases and reveal a reassuring synergy between police teams from states helmed by different political parties.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka police have made arrests and recovered guns, bombs, ammunition, from members of Hindu radical outfits. One of them, Vaibhav Raut of the Hindu Govansh Raksha Samiti (HGRS), according to the ATS, was plotting terror attacks in multiple cities in Maharashtra. Earlier, the Karnataka SIT claimed to have arrested the shooter of activist and editor Gauri Lankesh and identified the weapons used to murder the Vachana scholar M M Kalburgi, rationalist Narendra Dabholkar and CPI leader Govind Pansare. The investigators also claim they have traced a chain of emails and other communication that suggest an inter-state network of organisations, with different names but common purpose. These findings could point to a network of groups active in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa, targeting intellectuals opposed to Hindutva: Last week, the Karnataka SIT said that radicals formerly associated with the Hindu Sanatan Sanstha (HSS) had given training to at least 22 youth in the use of firearms. It is important that the probe gets to the bottom of this network and tracks down the murderers of Lankesh, Pansare, Kalburgi and Dabholkar.

The arrests indicate that due process is being followed in these cases and reveal a reassuring synergy between police teams from states helmed by different political parties. Those arrested belong to organisations such as HSS, Hindu Yuva Sene, Hindu Govansh Raksha Samiti (HGRS), Shri Shivpratishtan Hindustan and Hindu Janajagruti Samiti. There are apprehensions about the relationship of these outfits with the powers that be — their stated commitment to the protection of the Hindu faith and the cow, for instance, resonates in the ruling establishment. The arrests set at rest anxieties about a climate of impunity for such groups. By all accounts, both the SIT and ATS have been meticulously accumulating evidence that incriminates the likes of HSS for espousing violence. It is heartening that the state governments have backed the investigators’ attempts to unravel the conspiracies that have led to violence and murder.

The government must also be on guard against the support these organisations have gained at the grass roots. Outfits like the HSS and HGRS espouse a hard, exclusive nationalism that rejects the secular India outlined in the Indian Constitution. These non-state actors need to be brought to book so that they do not undermine and subvert the rule of law.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App