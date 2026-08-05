After Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s acquittal by a Delhi court in the sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, one of the complainants, said in a social media post: “We have not given up hope and the wrestlers will continue their fight.” The hope for justice has, from the beginning, been the load-bearing feature of the struggle to pursue the case against the former Wrestling Federation of India chief — he was also the BJP MP from Kaiserganj when the accusations surfaced. Hope for justice fueled their vigil at Jantar Mantar when they began their agitation in 2023; it helped them weather institutional indifference until Singh was forced to resign from his position and a case against him was finally registered by Delhi Police in April that year. And hope is what will see them through the days to come as they appeal Monday’s verdict. Yet the story of this case is no longer only about one individual or one verdict. It is about the extraordinary resilience required of those seeking accountability when the accused occupies a position of power, and about the special endurance demanded by a justice system that often seems to test the survivors as much as the allegations they bring before it.

The wrestlers’ fight tells a larger story of entrenched impunity. The defining images of the protest bear witness to it: Wrestlers sleeping on the footpath as they protested against lack of progress in the case; their march towards Parliament that ended with them being dragged away by the police; and the haunting sight of decorated athletes standing on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar, saying they would immerse their medals in the river. Most sexual harassment cases have arduous trajectories. The twists and turns of the case against Singh — including a report by a government-appointed oversight committee that was never made public and the withdrawal of a complaint under the POCSO Act — have underlined how much more difficult it is to pursue such complaints when there is an overwhelming imbalance of power.