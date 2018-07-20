Invisible no more

For a democracy largely made up of the young, protecting the rights of the mother must be a crucial test of the strength of its intentions. For a democracy largely made up of the young, protecting the rights of the mother must be a crucial test of the strength of its intentions.

A PIL in the name of a nine-month-old baby in Delhi High Court has raised, once again, the issue of the lack of public amenities for women in the country — in this case, the lack of nursing and childcare rooms to facilitate breastfeeding in public places, including at airports. For a democracy largely made up of the young, protecting the rights of the mother must be a crucial test of the strength of its intentions. But that is only one part of the story in the larger script of the many un-freedoms that inhibit women in public spaces in a country still struggling with entrenched patriarchy.

There is a reason why the workforce participation of women in India is one of the lowest in the world, sliding to 28.5 per cent in 2017, as compared to 82 per cent for men. Public spaces in this country — parks, markets, schools and workplaces — lack tangible and intangible infrastructure such as safe, round-the-clock last-mile public transport, access to toilets and basic amenities, childcare facilities for working mothers, healthcare, and, pay parity that could put this skewed ratio into balance. At the very least, the recent Thomson Reuters Foundation survey that pegged India as the most unsafe country for women in the world, ahead of monarchical Saudi Arabia and war-torn Syria or Afghanistan, throws into sharp focus the overbearing burden of the male gaze. Instances such as the 2012 gangrape of a paramedic student in a moving bus in the national capital or the more recent incident of abduction and rape of a female actor in Kerala, allegedly at the behest of her male colleague, underline the existential anxiety of women fighting sexual violence and everyday misogyny in a country where the law enshrines their right to equality, but the perpetuation of gender hierarchies will not allow nearly 50 per cent of the population to live life on their own terms.

Perhaps the only way for women to gain agency over their lives is to puncture the societal tendency to make them invisible in the name of safety and tradition, to come out and claim for themselves public spaces and facilities that are legitimately their right, to inconvenience men with their demands and to raise sons and daughters who will speak up for themselves and for each other. In the post #metoo world, making those in power accountable for their actions, or inactions, is crucial.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App