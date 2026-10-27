Brazil’s presidential election was watched closely around the world as it unfolded in a fraught setting. It came amid a populist right-wing surge across Latin America, the long shadow cast by US President Donald Trump and his “Donroe Doctrine”, and larger questions about the Global South, in which Brazil’s voice is key. Incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the Workers’ Party was seen as more than a president seeking re-election; he is one of the most prominent figures of the global left. In a dramatic turnaround, Lula, who finished second in the first round to the far-right Flávio Bolsonaro — son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, who is under house arrest for allegedly plotting a coup after losing the 2022 election —won the runoff by a razor-thin margin. His victory with about 52 per cent of the vote, which has secured a historic fourth term, interrupts the right-wing tide in the region. But it is hardly a sign that the right is weakening within Brazil. Rather, the result shines the light on a society split down the middle and the resilience of a movement that may have outgrown its leader.

Going ahead, Lula faces formidable challenges. Although unemployment is near historic lows, the economy is slowing, compounded by affordability concerns, high interest rates and mounting household debt. Lula will likely struggle to push reforms through a conservative majority in Congress and more than a dozen right-wing state governors. He must govern a deeply divided electorate, nearly half of which voted against him. Bolsonarism’s appeal reflects not only in ideological conservatism but also in anxieties about the role of the state and religion. Addressing them will require Lula to reach out beyond his traditional base.