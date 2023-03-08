scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the overused notion of home advantage

It has been exploited to such an extent on the cricket pitch that, in Indore Test, it came back to bite the hosts

Border Gavaskar Trophy, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, cricket news, India Cricket News, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsOverseas batsmen are expected to struggle on such rank turners, but their Indian counterparts have hardly fared much better, with only one century in the first three matches against Australia.
Test matches are generally described as five-day contests, but the three recent games in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy have not gone beyond half that duration. Extreme playing surfaces, aiding spinners from almost the first ball, have made a mockery of the principle of a fair contest between bat and ball. Indian pitches are renowned to be spin-friendly and every visiting team expects to be tested in that aspect. But the notion of home advantage has been exploited to such an extent in recent times that it came back to bite the hosts in last week’s Indore Test.

Overseas batsmen are expected to struggle on such rank turners, but their Indian counterparts have hardly fared much better, with only one century in the first three matches against Australia. The visitors have one seasoned spinner in Nathan Lyon, supplemented by two rookie tweakers. But they have posed enough problems and as a result, even scores of less than 200 have been enough to win matches. On more than one occasion, a team has been bundled out in one session, which explains the fast-forward nature of the Tests. It may provide instant excitement and gratification, but can hardly be termed high-quality cricket. These types of pitches do a great deal of disservice to Indian batsmen — now, they struggle more on their own pitches than overseas, and their averages take a hit. India’s pace bowling resources, which have improved by leaps and bounds over the last few years, are also marginalised as most of the bowling is done by spinners, often opening the attack as well.

That cricket is more than just a game in India is both truth and cliché. It is also a source of livelihood for many. If Tests finish in two days and a bit, the vendors one sees at stadiums will take a hit on their income, not to mention the fans who come expecting a five-day contest and book tickets and accommodation assuming the match will last at least four days.

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 06:17 IST
