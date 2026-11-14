Of the three most intelligent great apes, the one that revels in its own brilliance is quite obsessed with the other two. Perhaps language and the capacity for higher-order thinking are to blame. They have made human beings narrative-making creatures, and the lives of others are treated as mere metaphors to understand Homo sapiens’ own past and present. Take the poor bonobo. Since it was classified as a species separate from the chimpanzee in 1933, it has borne the burden of proving that human beings aren’t all that bad.

A research paper in Current Biology adds to the vast body of work around bonobos that shows they defy the simplistic frameworks that people have tried to cage them in. In the first years after they were studied, bonobos were dubbed the “loving ape” because they chose to resolve conflicts through grooming, compromise and dialogue in matriarchal social groups. They were also considered to have a more vegetarian diet. They were contrasted with chimps, seen as the more aggressive and might-is-right species, and were used to say that humans, too, perhaps, have less aggressive origins. The latest research now shows that bonobos do hunt quite a bit, and are led more often by females. Already, this is being cited as an argument against “man as hunter” theories about prehistoric humans.