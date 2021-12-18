Something about Mary

It has neither the elegance of a Negroni, nor the brightness of a Mojito, but there’s something about the Bloody Mary. There’s no other way to explain the perennial popularity of this cocktail that once went by the decidedly grimmer name of Bucket of Blood (or so goes one story). This combination of vodka and tomato juice turned 100 this year, according to Harry’s New York Bar in Paris, which claims to be Bloody Mary’s birthplace. But, like the variations on this drink — with or without tabasco, bits of bacon and shrimp, celery salt, olive juice — stories about its origins are numerous.

Indeed, the lore that surrounds the Bloody Mary would seem quite out of proportion with the modesty of its ingredients and its appearance which, even when jazzed up with a salted rim or a celery stick, is not greatly appetising. Also consider the fact that, save for vodka, all the ingredients that go into its making are also used to make soup or sauce, and the Bloody Mary’s legions of fans make even less sense.

But, have a sip. First, the combination of vodka with tomato juice packs a punch, especially with the added heat of tabasco and black pepper. This has made the drink a popular “hair-of-the-dog” remedy. Combined with its heartiness, this makes the Bloody Mary a great option for a guilt-free brunch or lunch drink. Best of all, the Bloody Mary is an incredibly forgiving, fuss-free drink. Have it at a swanky bar, made with the best quality vodka, or rustle it up at home with one that tastes and smells like paint thinner — Bloody Mary will be there with you, through it all.