Draw the line

To draw the red lines of what is politically acceptable, and what is not, in a diverse democracy. If it doesn't, it will send another signal to the lumpen within that they can get away — even if they call for murder.

The unabashed and abundant hate speech on stage at a religious conclave in Haridwar was deeply offensive. The open Muslim-baiting and exhortations to Hindus to take up arms, the calls for violence and genocide, the toxic fantasy of a “Hindu rashtra” where there is no masjid or madarsa, directly challenge the letter and spirit of the constitution. In the aftermath, many have also rightly pointed to the apparent double standard — a comic can be arrested for statements he didn’t make, an activist for an NGO toolkit, while police and the administration in Dehradun have been notoriously slow to act in the days after the open spewing of communal poison. And yet, it must also be said that even as cases against activists and comedians point to the weaponisation of law to shrink spaces for free expression, the problem showcased in Haridwar requires a political more than a legal response. For a start, and most of all, it needs the BJP, as the ruling party in the state where the event took place, and also as the political ideology and organisation that was intimately addressed and invoked from the stage, to distance itself from the frenzy of hate, and to repudiate it.