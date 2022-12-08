BJP could have taken its dominance in Gujarat for granted. It didn’t — and scripted the latest win

From the BJP’s point of view, for all the political dust and noise stirred up around it, this election in Gujarat could have looked like a done deal. The party could have, quite reasonably, approached it with a touch of complacence, if not entitlement — the suspense, it was being widely foretold, was only about the margin of its victory. After all, Gujarat is the state where a whole generation of voters has grown up seeing only the BJP win, and where after 27 years in power, it was fighting for a seventh term. The “Gujarat model”, real and imagined, that contributed to the electoral successes of the Modi-BJP elsewhere in the country, was put together here. This state is said to be the laboratory of Hindutva, with the 2002 riots taking their place in a larger and longer narrative that works to the BJP’s political advantage, and continues to put its political opponents – traditional rival Congress and new Gujarat player, AAP – visibly on the defensive. Here, the BJP’s organisational presence and infrastructure is most deeply entrenched – from the panchayat and urban body to the legislative assembly, from the low-lying hum of the RSS network to the leader in the national spotlight, former chief minister and now prime minister in his second term, Narendra Modi. As CM, Modi first addressed a national audience from the Gujarat stage before throwing his hat in the prime ministerial ring. And in this election if anything seemed more certain than a BJP victory, it was PM Modi’s undimmed popularity. So yes, the BJP could have been forgiven for taking its winning streak, and Gujarat and the Gujarati voter, for granted in this election. It didn’t – on the day after, its rivals would do well to pay attention to that story.