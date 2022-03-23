Bird’s eye view

When Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov docked the Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft at the International Space Station on Friday, many on earth read into their bright yellow suits with blue trim a gesture — of support for Ukraine (with its yellow and blue flag) and of defiance against the Russian state. As speculation exploded online, Russian officials offered a series of clarifications: There was a lot of the yellow material in storage, so it was used for the uniform; the suits were designed months in advance, so they couldn’t be a symbol of anti-war protest; the colours honour the Bauman Moscow State Technical University, the alma mater of the three cosmonauts.

Whatever the real explanation — Russian cosmonauts are usually kitted out in blue — the controversy and its setting in space blur the sharp lines that, on the ground, separate the parties on different sides of the war. The only reason that the ISS continues to stay in orbit and do its valuable work is the dedicated teamwork of the 15 nations involved, including the US and Russia. Cooperation in space has already suffered with the launch of Europe’s Mars rover, ExoMars, being postponed due to the involvement of the Russian space agency, Roscosmos. And while Roscosmos has threatened to pull its support from the ISS over western sanctions on Russia, that is not an option for the crew on board. The ISS is a significant feat of international collaboration in the post-Cold War era, with Russia controlling the propulsion system, and the US providing the power.

Over 60 years ago, Yuri Gagarin had talked about experiencing a perspective shift as he looked down and marvelled at the pale, blue dot. Perhaps, from 400 km above the earth’s surface, the ISS crew has developed a similar understanding of what really matters.