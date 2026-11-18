The suspension of life sentences and grant of bail by the Supreme Court to two of the 11 persons convicted of rape and murder in the Bilkis Bano case raises a question: Who deserves bail, and how is it to be determined? In several judgments, the SC has affirmed the victim’s right to participate in and be heard during bail proceedings: In Jagjeet Singh & Ors v Ashish Mishra @ Monu & Anr (2022), the Court said the victim has a right to be heard at every stage of a criminal trial; Ms X v The State of Maharashtra & Anr (2023) reiterated the right, particularly for victims of sexual assault. The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) embeds these rights in a statutory framework and expands the definition of “victim” to include guardians or legal heirs. On the other hand, after the grant of bail to the two convicts, Bano has said, “I am scared once again. For myself, my family, and my children… How could they not even make sure my voice was heard in their courtroom?”
This is a case in which the crime was horrific and the journey to justice has been heartbreakingly arduous, even as the survivor has shown exemplary fortitude. Thirteen of Bilkis Bano’s family members were killed in the 2002 Gujarat riots, and Bano, then pregnant, was sexually assaulted. In 2004, the SC transferred the case to Maharashtra, amid fears of evidence tampering. In 2008, all 11 accused were convicted by a trial court, and the Bombay High Court and SC upheld the convictions and sentences. In 2022, the Gujarat government released all 11 convicts, and they were felicitated in their village. Bano filed a petition against their release and, in 2024, the SC overturned the remission of sentences.
The Supreme Court has affirmed, on several occasions, what should be an axiomatic principle of the justice system: Bail is the rule and jail the exception. A principle, though, must be tested against procedure and practice, which must be transparent and consistent. The Court has cited long imprisonment (17 years) and the physical infirmity of one of the convicts as reasons for the suspension of sentence. These are, prima facie, reasonable grounds. Yet, in the context of the Court’s general reluctance to grant bail, and its tendency in all too many cases to kick the can down the road until process becomes punishment, bail to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case seems exceptional. In 2024, according to the National Crime Records Bureau, about 9,028 undertrials were in prison across India for over five years. In high-profile cases — including those involving elderly accused or those with severe disabilities — bail has been denied by courts citing the severity of accusations. In the Bilkis Bano case, the state had opposed bail to men convicted of rape and murder. Bail must indeed be the rule. But it must not be opaque and selective in its application.