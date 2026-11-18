The suspension of life sentences and grant of bail by the Supreme Court to two of the 11 persons convicted of rape and murder in the Bilkis Bano case raises a question: Who deserves bail, and how is it to be determined? In several judgments, the SC has affirmed the victim’s right to participate in and be heard during bail proceedings: In Jagjeet Singh & Ors v Ashish Mishra @ Monu & Anr (2022), the Court said the victim has a right to be heard at every stage of a criminal trial; Ms X v The State of Maharashtra & Anr (2023) reiterated the right, particularly for victims of sexual assault. The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) embeds these rights in a statutory framework and expands the definition of “victim” to include guardians or legal heirs. On the other hand, after the grant of bail to the two convicts, Bano has said, “I am scared once again. For myself, my family, and my children… How could they not even make sure my voice was heard in their courtroom?”

This is a case in which the crime was horrific and the journey to justice has been heartbreakingly arduous, even as the survivor has shown exemplary fortitude. Thirteen of Bilkis Bano’s family members were killed in the 2002 Gujarat riots, and Bano, then pregnant, was sexually assaulted. In 2004, the SC transferred the case to Maharashtra, amid fears of evidence tampering. In 2008, all 11 accused were convicted by a trial court, and the Bombay High Court and SC upheld the convictions and sentences. In 2022, the Gujarat government released all 11 convicts, and they were felicitated in their village. Bano filed a petition against their release and, in 2024, the SC overturned the remission of sentences.