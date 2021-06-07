June 7, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Bihar Train Tragedy

Nearly 200 persons were feared drowned when seven bogies of the Samastipur Banmakhi Express plunged down the Kosi river. The incident occurred between Badlaghat and Dharmaghat on the Mansi Saharsa section of the Northeastern Railway following a severe cyclone. The train had 500 passengers. The incident was caused by the collapse of the railway bridge. An official spokesman said that the death toll could be much higher because all the bogies were overcrowded and there were passengers on the rooftop. Unconfirmed reports say that the train was running at a dead slow speed. The guard of the train is reported missing.

Court-Centre Tiff

The Union government has turned down the suggestion of the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision not to grant extension to the two judges of the Delhi High Court whose term expired on June 6. The vacation judge, Justice V D Tulzapurkar subsequently issued a notice to the government asking why status quo should not be maintained till the writ petition was heard by the Constitutional Bench after the summer vacation.

Makalu Case

The CBI appeared to have made the breakthrough in resolving the sensational Makalu case, following a confession by technician Suresh Pandurang Inamdar who was arrested on May 20. The CBI will file a chargesheet against the senior technician soon.

Test Tube Twins

Doctors who successfully operated on the world’s first test tube twin boy expressed optimism about his survival. Stephen Mays delivered before his sister Amanda was born “blue” with a transposition of the great blood vessels of the heart. Doctors who described the baby’s condition as serious were hopeful of the success of corrective measures.