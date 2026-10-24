In 2016, months after the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government began its third term in Bihar, the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act came into effect. The political logic behind the law banning and criminalising the consumption of alcohol was plain enough. In his first two terms, Nitish Kumar had built up considerable support among women by addressing what many saw as a broken law-and-order system. Schemes like the Mukhyamantri Cycle Yojana gave women greater mobility and independence. Addiction, in its worst forms, takes a toll not merely on the addict but also on their family and the broader community. Banning alcohol was part of addressing the concerns of women voters. Prohibition, however, is not the silver bullet it was made out to be — its failures are well documented across countries and other Indian states. Now, as an investigation in this newspaper shows, the substance abuse problem in Bihar has taken new forms and has reached alarming proportions. For Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, the first to hold the office from the BJP, the growing use of narcotics is both a policy and political challenge.

The figures for arrests under the National Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, seizures of synthetic drugs, and the growing numbers at the all-too-few de-addiction centres in the state, taken together, paint a disturbing picture. In the first five months of this year, 1,905 cases were registered under the Act. In 2019, this number was 697. “Tablets” seized have also seen an exponential rise — from 29,762 in 2022 to 9.29 lakh in the first five months of this year. These range from opioids and sedatives to psychotropic drugs. Hard, synthetic drugs like heroin, brown sugar and new varieties of these like “kota” follow a similar trajectory. The spread is also geographic. Behind each statistic is a tragedy, tales of families torn apart and a rehabilitation system pushed to the brink. The story of narcotics substance abuse — which often traps the young, particularly young men, in addiction — is unfolding alongside the illegal liquor market. In the 10 years since prohibition was introduced, it has led to an average of 196 arrests a day.