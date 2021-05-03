May 3, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Biharsharif

The Bihar government today invoked a “special emergency scheme” to deal with the situation in the troubled areas of Biharsharif, rocked by group clashes in the last three days leaving 11 people dead and 113 injured. An official spokesperson said the government was making arrangements to prevent further escalation of trouble in the area. Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra held a high-level meeting with senior officials and reviewed the situation. While the indefinite curfew continued for the second day, the government issued shoot-at-sight orders in case of violence. Ten companies of the Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police and Bihar Military Police were patrolling the town round the clock.

Reservation

The Prime Minister Indira Gandhi today expressed the view that the policy of reservation could not continue forever, though it would have to be followed for many more years. She hoped that the progress of the Harijans, the adivasis and the backward classes would be so rapid that there would be no need for reservation. She admitted that there was poverty in the country. But it was no use harping on the point that India was poor. Poverty existed in developed countries also, she said.

Demonetised?

Will Rs 100 notes be demonetised? Will the income tax raids be stepped back and the bonds scheme be reopened? Or will the Finance Minister come out with a supplementary budget? These are the questions being asked and discussed in the trade and industry circles in the wake of the failure of the bearer bond scheme, which is reported to have mopped up only Rs 340 crore as against the target of Rs 1,000 crore. Businessmen have started worrying about the likely measures that the government may take to retaliate.