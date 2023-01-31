Bharat Jodo Yatris must now confront the Congress’s challenge ahead of 2024

Rahul Gandhi’s trek over five months across 12 states has ended. He must begin on a longer, more arduous yatra, which covers the distance to 2024. This second yatra will not follow a land route, be judged by kms covered. It will not have the luxury of playing with ambiguities. Unlike the Bharat Jodo Yatra, it will also not be a spectacle trailed by cameras. But its final outcome will be clear and visible — it will be measured by the Congress tally on the Lok Sabha polls scoreboard in 2024. To talk of this second yatra the day after Rahul Gandhi completed his marathon first, showing an impressive physical and mental fortitude, and successfully pushing back against criticism that he lacks staying power, is not to be mean-spirited or to shift the goalpost. It is only to point out that even though Rahul and his fellow yatris went to great lengths to insulate the Bharat Jodo Yatra from electoral imperatives, surely they know that a political party in a democracy cannot distance itself from its main role. At the end of a long journey, therefore, after they have shaken off the dust, the Bharat Jodo Yatris must confront the Congress’s challenge ahead of 2024. Work of the second yatra must begin — of connecting the dots, between yatra and the party, party and the people.