Bharat Jodo Yatris must now confront the Congress’s challenge ahead of 2024

Rahul Gandhi’s trek over five months across 12 states has ended. He must begin on a longer, more arduous yatra, which covers the distance to 2024. This second yatra will not follow a land route, be judged by kms covered. It will not have the luxury of playing with ambiguities. Unlike the Bharat Jodo Yatra, it will also not be a spectacle trailed by cameras. But its final outcome will be clear and visible — it will be measured by the Congress tally on the Lok Sabha polls scoreboard in 2024. To talk of this second yatra the day after Rahul Gandhi completed his marathon first, showing an impressive physical and mental fortitude, and successfully pushing back against criticism that he lacks staying power, is not to be mean-spirited or to shift the goalpost. It is only to point out that even though Rahul and his fellow yatris went to great lengths to insulate the Bharat Jodo Yatra from electoral imperatives, surely they know that a political party in a democracy cannot distance itself from its main role. At the end of a long journey, therefore, after they have shaken off the dust, the Bharat Jodo Yatris must confront the Congress’s challenge ahead of 2024. Work of the second yatra must begin — of connecting the dots, between yatra and the party, party and the people.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra has ensured that in this process, Rahul Gandhi will play the pivotal role. The rebels within his party, the Group of 23, who sought a Congress less dependent on the Gandhis, have been pushed onto the backfoot. The reluctant politician has affirmed the position he inherited in his party — and he is seen to have done so too. It may always have been on the cards that the Congress will be led by Rahul Gandhi in the battle against the Modi-BJP in 2024, but the yatra has given the scenario a ring of undeniability. Of course, this may even turn out to be to the Congress’s and the Opposition’s detriment. After all, ever since Rahul stepped down as party president, a space had opened up after a long time at the Congress’s top, and at the Opposition’s centre, for newer and older players to aim for and work towards. At the same time, however, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has shown that Rahul is not just counting on his surname, he can be ambitious and imaginative too. He has, even though in the broadest possible strokes, painted the political contest as an ideological one at a time when the BJP’s dominance had seemed to spook and subdue most of its Opposition, or compelled them to fight on the BJP’s terms.
And yet Rahul and the Congress must know that without the second yatra, the first is in danger of becoming a vanity project for the leader, a very belated coming out party. That’s a much lesser, far more diminished version of what the Bharat Jodo Yatra could be. From the Srinagar chill to the heat of the party backroom, his next step is cut out.