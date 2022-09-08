scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine could be a game-changer in the battle against Covid-19

Vaccines such as iNCOVACC can prevent mild cases of Covid and break the line of transmission of the disease

Bharat Biotech, Covid vaccine, Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine, iNCOVACC, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsMany experts believe that needle-free vaccines are the future of Covid inoculation. It's now well-established that the first-generation vaccines protect against severe disease but they do not prevent breakthrough infections.

A shot in the arm muscle is no longer the only way of administering a Covid vaccine. In April, Russian drug regulators approved the use of vaccines that can be sprayed into the nose, but very little was known of their efficacy. Earlier this week, China became the first country to authorise the use of an inhaled vaccine for booster doses. On Tuesday, India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approved iNCOVACC, the country’s first intra-nasal vaccine for primary inoculation. Developed by scientists at the Washington University and manufactured by the Hyderabad-based company, Bharat Biotech, the vaccine uses a harmless version of chimpanzee adenovirus to deliver the spike protein to the lining of the nose.

Many experts believe that needle-free vaccines are the future of Covid inoculation. It’s now well-established that the first-generation vaccines protect against severe disease but they do not prevent breakthrough infections. A possible reason for this failure is the inability of the injectables to induce an immune response in the body’s first line of defence against the coronavirus — the respiratory tract. Nasal vaccines like the Bharat Biotech-manufactured drops behave differently. They target the immune cells in the thin mucous membranes that line cavities in the nose. The body’s defence mechanism, therefore, gets to work immediately after the coronavirus enters the body and stops the pathogen from using the respiratory tract to cause infection. That is why vaccines such as iNCOVACC can prevent mild cases of Covid and break the line of transmission of the disease. The vaccine has other advantages. A squirt in the nose is much easier to administer than conventional shots — in fact, trained healthcare workers are not required to deliver this needle-free vaccine. The vials can be stored easily at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius and Bharat Biotech claims that it can scale up production at short notice. All this means that though the drug regulator has approved iNCOVACC for the small section of the country’s adult population that has not received primary inoculation, the vaccine could be a potential shield in case the unpredictable virus throws up another variant of concern — healthcare authorities can turn to it in case of an emergency requirement for inoculation.

Non-injectable vaccines have proved to be a game changer in the battle against polio. But their record against influenza has, at best, been mixed. Researchers working on the Covid vaccine claim they have learnt lessons from the experiences of their counterparts who developed the influenza shots. The performance of iNCOVACC will be keenly watched.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...Premium
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracyPremium
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...Premium
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Reaching the journeyPremium
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Reaching the journey

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 04:11:04 am
Next Story

Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief package turns NPA

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Apple Watch Ultra announced: Check price, features and specifications

Apple Watch Ultra announced: Check price, features and specifications

Vicky Kaushal danced to Katrina Kaif songs for 45 minutes: 'He could sense...'

Vicky Kaushal danced to Katrina Kaif songs for 45 minutes: 'He could sense...'

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates
NEET UG Result 2022

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates

UP to ask Centre to pass a law to include OBC sub-castes in SC list

UP to ask Centre to pass a law to include OBC sub-castes in SC list

Ukraine military chief claims responsibility for strikes in Crimea

Ukraine military chief claims responsibility for strikes in Crimea

Routes Delhiites should avoid tomorrow as Central Vista is inaugurated

Routes Delhiites should avoid tomorrow as Central Vista is inaugurated

NTA uses ‘fake’ roll numbers to improve evaluation
NEET-UG Result 2022

NTA uses ‘fake’ roll numbers to improve evaluation

How lake catchment alterations upped urban flooding risk in Bengaluru

How lake catchment alterations upped urban flooding risk in Bengaluru

Why you should read 'Rawls theory of Social Justice’
UPSC Key

Why you should read 'Rawls theory of Social Justice’

Akhilesh 'offers' to make KP Maurya CM; BJP says: 'worry about your MLAs'

Akhilesh 'offers' to make KP Maurya CM; BJP says: 'worry about your MLAs'

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Latest News

Advertisement

40 Years Ago

September 7, 1982, Forty Years Ago: INSAT-1A fails
September 7, 1982, Forty Years Ago: INSAT-1A fails

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement