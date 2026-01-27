In his first “Mann ki Baat” of the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the trend of bhajan clubbing. It is the name given to a new wave of spiritual expression, where bhajans are being reimagined in a contemporary, club-style format — in the PM’s words, it is about “spirituality and modernity merging beautifully”.

Every generation interprets culture in ways that it can recognise and respond to. Bhajan clubbing is a modern twist to the call-and-response format, engineered for maximum crowd participation, especially from the young and the restless. In a world measuring its life by the gloss of social media, one that is roiled by political turbulence, bhajan clubbing appears like a tether, a way to connect with oneself, an attempt to reach one’s roots. Sold-out shows by international kirtan artists such as Krishna Das and Radhika Das and the proliferation of bhajan-clubbing concerts across the country seem to attest to the fact that it has struck a chord with India’s young.