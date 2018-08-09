Forty Years Ago: August 9, 1978

The waters of the Bhagirathi river remain impounded in the lake created by the landslides above Ganganani, about 60 km from Uttar Kashi. The waters of the Bhagirathi river remain impounded in the lake created by the landslides above Ganganani, about 60 km from Uttar Kashi.

All-party Panel

AMID THE POLITICAL tensions, an all-party approach seems to be in the making on such major questions affecting the law and order situation as atrocities on Dalits and communal incidents. While the government and opposition parties in Parliament have already come to an understanding that atrocities on Dalits should not be exploited for political ends, they decided at a conference that an all-party standing committee should be set up to evolve an approach to communal incidents.

Promises Unmet

THROUGH THE GENERAL principles of the Constitution (Forty-Fifth) Amendment Bill received broad support in the Lok Sabha. The provisions enabling government to proclaim Internal Emergency and bring forward preventive detention legislation came under heavy attack from both Opposition and ruling party benches. On the second day of the resumed debate on the Bill, the House heard a hard-hitting speech by the former health minister, Raj Narain who severely took the government to task for not fully redeeming all pledges made by the Janata Party in its election manifesto.

Bhagirathi Blocked

The waters of the Bhagirathi river remain impounded in the lake created by the landslides above Ganganani, about 60 km from Uttar Kashi. The permission of the government has been sought to blast the blockade if it is not removed naturally by the gushing waters through the side openings and no serious damage is involved.

Sugar Decontrol

SUGAR WILL BE decontrolled from October 1, ending the dual system of pricing. The Union Cabinet took this decision primarily in the hope that the decontrol would enable the sugar factories to pay a more economic price to the sugarcane growers. The minimum price of cane would be fixed at Rs 10 per quintal for a recovery of 8.5 per cent.

