The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, signed remotely on Wednesday by US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, has triggered astonishment across the world. Critics in Washington argue that the agreement offers substantial upfront concessions to Tehran while leaving Iran’s most consequential commitments to future implementation. The contrast between Trump’s earlier rhetoric of “unconditional surrender” and the eventual outcome has fuelled criticism within his own political coalition. The backlash is not confined to the US. In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had nudged Washington into the war, confronts a major political setback. Less discussed are the implications for America’s Arab partners in the Gulf, caught in the crossfire. If the MoU evolves into a broader rapprochement between Washington and Tehran, its long-term consequences for the Gulf could be positive and profound. The agreement reflects a recognition in Washington that a prolonged confrontation with Iran carries high costs. Energy uncertainty, pressures on the global economy, and concerns about domestic political consequences appear to have reinforced the case for diplomacy in Washington. Whatever the criticisms of the deal, Trump has demonstrated the will to step back from escalation. Whether he has the political wits to manage the domestic and international consequences of this shift remains to be seen.

In India, the debate should move beyond questions of winners and losers. That Iran successfully leveraged its strategic position around the Strait of Hormuz does not mean the broader balance of power has shifted decisively against the US. More significant is the possibility that Washington and Tehran may be exploring a new grand bargain after nearly five decades of hostility. Trump has spoken in unusually conciliatory terms about Iran’s future place in the global economy if it abandons the pursuit of nuclear weapons. Important voices in Tehran are also signalling the need for a new direction. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf has argued that Iran must focus more on national economic development and less on perpetual regional confrontation. If such sentiments gain traction, they could create the foundations for a broader accommodation between Iran, the US, and Tehran’s Arab neighbours.