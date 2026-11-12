The consequences of the relationship between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and an executive at a Singapore-based company, who is alleged to be a Chinese spy, go far beyond the usual limits of an extramarital indiscretion. Huang’s supreme position within the chipmaker that is powering American domination in artificial intelligence has meant that he is more than just its larger-than-life mascot. Any impropriety on his part that could, as reports have suggested, lead to China gaining the upper hand in its geopolitical rivalry with the US carries consequences for his company — the announcement of an internal investigation led to hundreds of billions of dollars being wiped off the value of Nvidia — and also has national security implications. The episode has spotlighted the “key man risk”, a growing concern in the world’s biggest companies.

The “key man risk” refers to the danger stemming from the fact that an entire company depends so heavily on one person that their actions or departure threaten the whole business. Other companies closely identified with charismatic CEO/founder figures, such as Meta (Mark Zuckerberg), Anthropic (Dario Amodei), OpenAI (Sam Altman) and Tesla and SpaceX (Elon Musk), can be said to run a similar risk. Not too long ago, Musk’s turbulent tenure as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency in the US government led to a steep decline in Tesla’s stock price, besides affecting the brand’s reputation. Hedging against such risks may require hastening the end of the “irreplaceable founder” myth and putting in place a succession plan. The uncertainty over Nvidia’s road ahead comes down to the company being so dependent on Huang’s singular vision and will.