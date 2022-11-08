Berlin and Beijing

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s day-long visit to Beijing last week — the first by a German leader since the pandemic and significantly, after the Russia-Ukraine conflict — can be read in one of two ways. First, in the hardening of the world into blocs, Berlin has broken ranks with the US, UK and the rest of Europe by reaching out to China, which is tacitly supporting Russia. The second perspective is more nuanced and salient. Berlin seems to be signalling that, rather than treating the current moment in international relations as a new Cold War, it is willing to find spaces for engagement, enhance its strategic autonomy as well as factor in the needs of the German economy and people in its diplomacy. This does not, however, mean support for the excesses and policies of the Xi Jinping regime.

In the wake of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, Berlin is likely aware of the need for diversification in its economic supply chains. Its dependence on China — bilateral trade and imports have only grown since the pandemic — may in fact require a “decoupling” of the two economies. At the same time, diversification and decoupling cannot mean the immediate isolation of China for practical reasons. Or overlooking the human rights abuses of Uyghurs and Beijing’s designs on Taiwan. Yet, the years of globalisation have created intricate and deep inter-dependencies between large economies that cannot be overturned overnight. It is also noteworthy that the Scholz-Xi Jinping statement “jointly oppose(d) the use or threat of nuclear weapons” in Ukraine at a time when Moscow’s rhetoric in this regard has reached a new high.

Scholz’s visit has been criticised in Europe and the West. But the fact remains that both for its economy and as it transitions away from fossil fuels to meet its climate change targets, Berlin will need to have at least some degree of cooperation with China. In the wake of the US-China trade war and the conflict in Ukraine, the global order seems to have moved backwards on multipolarity. If Germany moves out of the US-UK shadow — while honouring core liberal and democratic principles — a return to the Cold War can be avoided. Going forward, it will be intriguing to see to what extent Berlin acts on its own and how much its priorities shape Brussels’ outward orientation. Economically and politically, Germany is arguably the greatest powerhouse in the European Union. New Delhi, which has walked a fine line diplomatically during the Ukraine crisis, has a stake in promoting a more multipolar world.