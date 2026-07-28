Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with President Donald Trump this week comes at a time of growing strain in the US-Israel relationship. This is because of diverging interests over the war with Iran, Israel’s military campaigns in Lebanon and Gaza, and signs that the personal rapport between the two leaders who face elections later this year is waning. Netanyahu has long presented his close ties with Trump as a political asset, while Trump confronts an electorate increasingly angry about the war. How each reconciles these competing pressures will shape the outcome of this meeting. The US-Saudi nuclear deal has also raised concerns in Israel that it could, over time, erode its strategic edge in the region and weaken its leverage in securing the normalisation of ties with Riyadh.

The US and Israel have been steadfast allies since the 1967 Six-Day War, their alliance is underpinned by strategic interests and what they perceive as shared democratic and Judeo-Christian values. That consensus appears to be fraying. With a new generation of Americans coming of age, Israel no longer commands the instinctive public backing it once enjoyed. Polls consistently show that support for Israel in America has fallen to historic lows amid the war in Gaza. The old bipartisan consensus on military aid is also weakening. Earlier this month, more than a hundred House Democrats voted to cut US military assistance to Israel, indicating a growing unease within the party even as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called on the federal government to enforce the ICC’s arrest warrant against Netanyahu. The Republican consensus on Israel will depend on the outcome of the war in Iran.