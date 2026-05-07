In his speech after the assembly results came in on May 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi framed the BJP’s victory in West Bengal as a turning point. It would mark a break from a political culture marred by fear and violence, he said, the state would be “bhay mukt”. Bringing about this change in a state where political violence has a long and tangled history will require a deep resolve from the new ruling party, its leaders and workers. The task of rejuvenation and repair, however, also requires a buy-in from the outgoing Trinamool Congress. Unfortunately, in the 48 hours since the election results, the sounds of violence, though much more muted and erratic than after, say, the 2021 election result, are disquieting.

Cycles of retributive political violence have historical roots in Bengal. As far back as the early 20th century, the then-undivided Bengal was the epicentre of militant resistance to colonial rule, and of brutal responses by the colonial administration. The region saw outbreaks of communal rioting, and later, with the birth of Naxalism in the 1960s, violence flared between the government and anti-state political parties, and in internecine conflict between the communist factions. The 34 years of CPI(M) rule, as a result of this history and because of the blurred lines between a cadre-based party and the state, deepened the culture of fear and intimidation. The TMC inherited that structure, which it expanded into a parallel network, the “syndicate”, that became an important reason for its decline. Now, the BJP has the opportunity to break this dismal pattern. It must not miss it.