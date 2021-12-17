Power of love

hooks, who died aged 69 on December 15, was many things — writer, poet, teacher, activist. But it is as a theorist of love that she may have had the most profound impact.

In the preface to the 2014 reissue of her classic text Ain’t I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism, bell hooks, who styled her name in lower case letters to keep the attention on her ideas, wrote of imagining her mother as her ideal reader. This led her to develop a jargon-free prose style that made her work accessible to all her readers. This was necessary, because the ideas hooks articulated were complex, challenging long-held pieties about the nature of power, social and economic hierarchies, and the role of activism and reform, not only within the women’s movement, but movements led by the marginalised everywhere. She rejected the idea that different kinds of injustice existed in isolation from each other and argued that to address one, it is necessary to tackle the others.