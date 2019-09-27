Being Greta

The more things change, the more they remain the same in climate change parleys. In the past 30 years, the world has had two treaties to check global warming, the tribe of climate deniers seems to have shrunk — the US president notwithstanding — and GHG is almost universally accepted as a bad word. Yet, there is a sameness to global climate negotiations.

Almost every year, at UNFCCC meets, negotiators run into overtime. But every IPCC report testifies to an increase in the direness quotient. It has taken a 16-year-old to call a spade a spade. “You have stolen my dreams and childhood with your empty words,” the young Swedish activist Greta Thunberg excoriated the high-level audience gathered for the UN Climate Action Summit in New York.

It’s in the fitness of things that the inertia in environmental diplomacy has been called out by a representative of the generation that is likely to be worst affected if the world heats up more than 2°C of its current temperature. “You come to us young people for hope. How dare you?” Thunberg said. And though she was addressing the who’s who of world politics, the “you” in her speech seemed to be directed at the generation that had failed her’s while the association between “us” and her peers was unmistakeable.

Thunberg is not the only young protestor. From Mexico City to Djakarta, Nairobi to Seattle and Kampala to Dhaka, children and teenagers have missed classes and taken to the streets to demand that the global leaders do more to avert climate change. In March, more than a million children went on strike against the international community’s weak response to global warming. And last week, the ranks of protestors had swelled to nearly 4 million.

The world has recognised the moral authority of Thunberg’s generation by awarding the Swedish teenager the Right to Livelihood Award. A caveat though: Modern society has an uncanny knack to appropriate iconic dissenters while going on with business-as-usual.