Opening a window

India-China talks have never been easy even in the best of times. But Delhi must make the most of the Chinese outreach to push not just for a de-escalation in Ladakh, but also for a quick, time-bound diplomatic settlement of the border issue, which has only become more complicated in the last two years.

The likelihood that Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi might travel to India as a part of a multi-nation swing through South Asia later this month injects new possibilities in what has been a problematic two years for India-China relations. If it takes place, it would be the first high-level visit between the two countries since China’s ingress across the Line of Actual Control into areas claimed by India in eastern Ladakh, unilaterally pulling out of several bilateral agreements between 1993 and 2013 on peaceful management and resolution of the border issue, and avoidance of military conflict at the LAC. The Galwan clash in which 20 Indian soldiers died took bilateral relations to the lowest point they have been in three decades. The two sides have held 15 rounds of military commander-level talks to defuse the tensions in that region, with mixed results on disengagement at some “friction points” but not at others, and no breakthrough yet on the Indian larger demand for the restoration of status quo ante, that is, the situation as it existed in April 2020, including access to traditional patrolling points in the Depsang Plains. Also worrying for India is the unprecedented levels of infrastructure building activity and military posturing by the People’s Liberation Army close to the LAC on the Chinese side.