Tejpal has said he will knock on the door of the Supreme Court. For now, The Bombay High Court's verdict is a moment to reflect on the distance covered, and yet to be crossed, in an arduous journey.

Ever since the allegations of sexual assault against Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal by a woman colleague became public in November 2013, the case became consequential for what it said about the relationship between power and accountability. The allegations came barely a year after the horrific December 2012 Delhi gang rape had ignited a nationwide reckoning over women’s safety and gender justice. The Bombay High Court judgment convicting Tejpal and sentencing him to 10 years of imprisonment, is significant, therefore, for what it says about the slow, difficult fight for justice and accountability.

In 2021, seven years after the Justice JS Verma committee report acknowledged the layered realities of sexual violence and called for a more dignity-centric approach, and a year after Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s conviction in New York on charges of rape and sexual assault came as a turning point in the global MeToo movement, a sessions court in Goa had acquitted Tejpal. In the 527-page judgment, a considerable portion was devoted to the conduct of the survivor — that she “did not look disturbed, reserved, terrified or traumatised in any way even though this was immediately after she claims to have been sexually assaulted”, that she was smiling in photographs, that she did not fit into the quintessential mould of the “victim”. It showed yet again, that the demand for accountability can be a sharp scimitar that turns on the aggrieved, diminishing and disbelieving, jabbing repeatedly at wounds, asking them if they misread intentions, if a consensual relationship had soured into bitterness afterwards, if the “no” had, in fact, meant “yes”. It showed that this is a battle only the most resilient can take on.