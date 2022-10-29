BCCI equity policy: A step towards closing the gender gap

On Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India took a historic step towards reducing the gender pay gap in cricket. Under the “pay equity policy” centrally contracted players, men and women both, will now receive the same match fees. Women players who till now were paid Rs 1 lakh for a white-ball match and Rs 4 lakh for a Test match, will now be paid Rs 15 lakh for a Test, Rs 6 lakh for a one-dayer and Rs 3 lakh for a T20 international. While this is a significant move towards bridging the gender pay gap in the profession, it is only when women players start playing more matches across all formats internationally that equal match fee will actually lead to pay parity in the truest sense. The BCCI, whose mandate is to promote the game, must now push for more matches — only then will this move go beyond performative tokenism. In fact, it is the other announcement — of a women’s IPL — that could translate to more far-reaching changes on the ground.