Battle for AIADMK

The Madras High Court order staying the decisions taken at a recent AIADMK general council meet has given a fresh lease of life to the leadership question in that party. The July 11 meeting had settled the question in favour of former Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS). The EPS faction celebrated its success by expelling O Panneerselvam (OPS), also a former CM, from the party. The HC order now restores the dual leadership that the AIADMK had adopted after the demise of J Jayalalithaa in December 2016 and the expulsion of her aide V K Sasikala from the party in 2017: As per this arrangement, OPS was appointed the coordinator of the party and EPS the joint coordinator, leaving the post of general secretary vacant. However, the court-directed restoration of the dual leadership is unlikely to last since there is no sign of a patch-up between the two warring leaders. While EPS seems to be in firm control of the AIADMK, the expulsion of OPS could weaken that party, and thereby the Opposition space in Tamil Nadu.