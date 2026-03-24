The red balloon of anonymity has finally burst, and the artist known as Banksy has been revealed as one Robin Gunningham from Bristol, England. The elusive figure behind works like ‘Love is in the Air (Flower Thrower)’ and ‘Napalm’ was recently identified in a Reuters investigation, nearly 20 years after the British tabloid, The Mail on Sunday, arrived at the same conclusion. Who got there first, however, is quite beside the point; Banksy’s identity has apparently been one of the art world’s most poorly kept secrets.

The real question is this: What is gained and what is lost by such an unmasking?