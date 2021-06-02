June 2, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Rebellion crushed

The Bangladesh government crushed the three-day-old army rebellion in Chittagong and brought to Dhaka the body of the slain President, Ziaur Rahman, for burial. Official reports in Dhaka said the situation in Chittagong was peaceful with all officers and other ranks in the garrison having laid down their arms. About 2,000 rebels surrendered to loyal forces in Chittagong early on Monday morning. Bangladesh Rifles Deputy Brigadier Mohiuddin, said to be a close lieutenant of Maj-Gen Manzur, was arrested in the north of Chittagong. Two battalions of the Bangladesh army from Mainamati cantonment in Comilla district had proceeded towards Chittagong to track down the mutineers. The Bangladesh government had on Sunday ordered troops from Comilla and other centres to march on Chittagong to enforce Army Chief Lt-Gen H M Ershad’s ultimatum to the rebels to surrender.

Nuclear neighbours

General K V Krishna Rao, the new Chief of the Army Staff, said that in assessing any threat, India had to take cognisance of the capabilities of likely adversaries. In an interview with the army in-house journal, Sainik Samachar, General Rao said China was already heading towards a second strike capability and there was “reliable evidence’’ of Pakistan endeavouring to acquire a nuclear weapon. Saying that “we have our problems with China, ” the general said India should also take due note of developments in Tibet.

Rohini’s march

The Rohini satellite, placed in orbit by the Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-3) on Sunday morning from Sriharikota Range (SHAR), has completed 25 orbits by Monday afternoon. According to U R Rao, Director of the ISRO Satellite Centre, the exact orbit could be determined only after a few days. Data from the satellite continued to be received. An ISRO spokesman said the satellite passed over Sriharikota around 10 pm on Sunday.