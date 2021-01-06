January 6, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Baghpat Inquiry

The Baghpat Judicial Inquiry Committee has rejected the theory of encounter advanced by the police and held them responsible for the injuries suffered by Maya Tyagi in the June 18 incident last year. Ten personnel of the Baghpat police station have been suspended pending the completion of investigation by the CID and submission of the chargesheet against them in light of the commission’s report. The Uttar Pradesh cabinet discussed the broad findings of the commission headed by PN Roy. It directed the CID to complete its investigation and ordered the Inspector General of Police to take action against the indicted policemen.

AASU Stance

Prospects of a tripartite meeting between Central government, agitation leaders and Opposition parties to find a solution to the issue of foreign nationals in Assam have improved following a shift in the stand of the All Assam Students Union. It has indicated its willingness to participate in such a discussion. Lalit Rajkowa, adviser to AASU, said that the outfit changed its stance following support from Opposition parties.

Bangarappa Resigns

The Karnataka agriculture minister S Bangarappa submitted his resignation from the state cabinet to the Congress (I) President Indira Gandhi. “I feel the resignation will be accepted,” he said. It is not certain whether Mrs Gandhi will send the letter to the state chief minister Gundu Rao for forwarding to the governor. The formality, considered a mere technicality, might take a day or two, unless Mrs Gandhi asks the state government to expedite matters.

MP Minister’s Demand

A senior member of the Arjun Singh cabinet, Jhumka Lal Bhendia, has written to the Madhya Pradesh CM demanding that the government stop advertising in media that does not highlight statements by ministers. He said newspapers are expected to publicise policies of government “because they take advantage of us in the form of advertisements”.