Stepping back

On Wednesday morning, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri announced what seemed like a welcome shift from the Centre’s non-accommodating policy towards the Rohingya who have made their way to India after facing persecution in Myanmar. Invoking the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, he tweeted that the “refugees” will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala in Delhi, where they will be provided basic amenities. They will also be given UNHCR ids and accorded round-the-clock police protection, he said. Seven hours later, in a series of tweets, the Union home ministry clarified that the government does not have any housing scheme for the Rohingya, that it regards people from the community as “illegal immigrants” and plans to deport them to their home country. This has once again cast an unflattering light on the BJP-led government’s outlook on the humanitarian problem that has been unfolding in Myanmar since 2017 after the country’s army launched a brutal crackdown on the Rohingya on the pretext of curbing terrorism. Tens of thousands of people from the disenfranchised community who have reportedly crossed the border into India face an uncertain future with the Centre issuing regular threats of deportation.