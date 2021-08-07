August 7, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Sanjay Crash Probe

An unintentional spin and delay in initiation of recovery action was the probable cause of the crash of the Pitts aircraft in which Sanjay Gandhi and his co-pilot died last year. This is the finding of the departmental inquiry by the inspector of accident, after a nearly a year-long investigation. An official announcement of the acceptance of the findings of the report and a summary of its finding was made on August 6. Lack of experience and confusion between the two copilots as to who would handle the situation caused by the entry of the aircraft “into an unintentional spin”.

Governor Issue Over

The developing crisis over the replacement of West Bengal Governor T N Singh between the Centre and the state’s Left Front government has been defused following a meeting between Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the state chief minister Jyoti Basu.The PM reportedly told Basu that Singh’s replacement had become necessary since he was keeping indifferent health.

Soviet-Pak Talks

The search for a solution to the Afghan crisis took a new turn with the announcement that the Soviet Deputy Foreign Minister Nikolai Firyubin will visit Pakistan later this month. His visit would mark up stepped up contacts between Pakistan and Soviet Union. Pakistan Foreign Minister Agha Shahi said his country wanted cordial relations with the Soviet Union despite the tension in Afghanistan.

Bhupesh Gupta Dead

Bhupesh Gupta, Communist leader and doyen of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, passed away in Moscow after a massive heart attack. Gupta was 66. The CPI leader was convalescing after an abdominal surgery.