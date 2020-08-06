August 6, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Assam Talks

The Indian Express on this day, forty years ago. The Indian Express on this day, forty years ago.

The stage was set on the night of August 5 for the formal talks to attempt to a solution to the vexed foreigners’ issue with the government announcing its decision to reciprocate fully the Assam agitationists’ gesture towards implementing the July 25 accord. The formal talks have been planned on August 18 at Shillong, the seat of the Governor, it was officially announced. The formal talks are to be preceded by a preliminary round of discussions between the leaders of AASU and AAGP and Manipur Chief Minister Dorendra Singh, who authored the accord as Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s special envoy.

Price Control

Union Civil Supplies Minister V C Shukla, told the Rajya Sabha today that the government would seriously consider imposing price controls on certain commodities as demanded by a member. Shukla made this remark in response to the various demands and suggestions made by Sadashiv Bagaitkar (MP, Lok Dal) to control the rise in prices. Replying to various points raised by members during a discussion on a calling-attention motion on the current price-rise, he said the government would take stringent steps against hoarders and black marketeers. The minister said he hoped that various steps already taken and proposed to be taken on the price front would start yielding results in the next six months.

Disorder In House

There was complete pandemonium in the Lok sabha for 40 minutes on August 5. It started immediately after the discussion on the short-notice question on the western Kosi Canal Board was over and ended with the harassed Speaker readily accepting a suggestion from Farooq Abdullah that the House be adjourned for lunch. For at least the first 30 minutes, nothing could be heard as more than a score of members were on their feet, shouting at the top of their voice.

