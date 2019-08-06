August 6, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Kabul Rebellion

Heavy fighting involving tanks, helicopters and automatic weapons broke out in Kabul, diplomatic sources in Islamabad and the BBC reported. Sketchy reports coming in from Pakistan’s capital mentioned a possible army rebellion because fighting started around the old Bala-Hissar fort at the edge of the inner city, used as military barracks. Government tanks and helicopters opened fire to quell the outbreak, which started at 12.45 pm and lasted four hours. Afghan authorities claimed to have quelled a disturbance created by what they said were “Iranian and Pakistani infiltrators”, who had made their way to Kabul.

Anti-Charan Move

Advertising

The Janata Party launched a campaign to topple the Charan Singh government as early as possible. Addressing a huge rally at the Ramlila Grounds in Delhi, Jagjivan Ram, leader of the Janata Parliamentary Party, said that the induction of this “government of defectors” was a shameful chapter in world history. “The sooner it is toppled the better it will be for the country,” he said. The rally was organised by the Janata Party to protest against what it described as the “betrayal of the people’s faith by Charan Singh”.

Costly Elections

Raj Narain, chairman of the Janata (S), said in Patna that he had told Jayaprakash Narayan that a poor country like India could not afford the luxury of mid-term elections frequently. Narain claimed that Narayan had heard his appraisal of the political situation in the country with “sympathy” and his reaction “appeared to be favourable” (towards the present dispensation at the Centre). Narain said that in line with his party’s policy Prime Minister Charan Singh had set the date for summoning Parliament but he was not in a position to say if the confidence vote would be sought on the very first day, August 20. Replying to questions, he said he was confident about the outcome of the confidence vote.