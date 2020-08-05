August 5, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Written Assurance

The Express Front Page, this day, forty years ago. The Express Front Page, this day, forty years ago.

The Assam agitation leaders have given a written undertaking to give up all further agitational programmes pending completion of negotiations. The agitation leaders’ assurance to the government, however, did not cover “the blockade on crude oil,” which is expected to continue. The assurance was contained in a letter addressed to M D Tyagi, Development Commissioner of Manipur, in the absence of the Manipur Chief Minister Dorendra Singh, who left for Imphal this morning. The letter, which is a reversal of the agitators’ threat of last night that they will resume the agitation, was signed by the All- Assam Students Union general secretary Bhrigu Phukan, and the All-Assam Gana Sangram Parishad convener, Atul Bora.

India warns US

India has conveyed to the United States government its concern over worsening commercial relations between the two countries and expressed the fear that the US levies on Indian imports could have political repercussions. This is understood to have been conveyed to the US Ambassador, Robert Goheen, by the Commerce Secretary A S Gill. What has soured trade relations now is the US insistence on the levy of countervailing duties on a number of products and the rash of duty investigations in regard to Indian products undertaken by the US Department of Commerce.

Prince Charles’ visit

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, will pay a 13-day visit to India from November 24. Beginning his visit in Delhi, Prince Charles will subsequently tour many industrial and rural areas. The prince, who has served in both the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy and is the Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Regiment of Wales, is expected to take an interest in the three wings of the Indian defence forces.

