August 5, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Congress Unity Talks

Karnataka Chief Minister Devraj Urs has conveyed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar that if he is serious to bring about unity among Congressmen in the state, he should step down from his present position. A source said that Pawar might make a statement after the state legislature was prorogued towards the end of the next week. He also said that there was a possibility that unity talks might be resumed after the Bangalore session of the pre-split AICC to be held on August 18. A source said that Vasantrao Patil and Nasikrao Tirpude, Congress and Prajatantra Congress leaders respectively, had made in abundantly clear that there could not be any progress in the unity talks unless “Pawar climbs down from power”.

IIAS, Simla To Stay

Advertising

Without yet going into the long-term education policy, the new government is considering immediate steps to change a few decisions of its predecessor. The Indian Institute of Advanced Studies at Simla is likely to stay. The Desai government had decided to wind it up by September l, following an expert committee’s report that the performance of the institute was below expectations. This recommendation was, however, challenged by many scholars who argued that the original objectives of the institute — to be like Princeton or the All Souls’ College at Oxford — were all right but they had gone awry because of too much governmental control.

IA Plane Crashes

An Indian Airlines Avro-10 flight coming from Pune to Bombay carrying 41 passengers and four crew members, crashed on a hill at Kiroli village at about 9 pm. (According to UNI, all 45 persons are feared to have been killed). The aircraft was on the radar screen up to 11 miles from Bombay airport. After this, it suddenly vanished. Soon after 9 pm, a truck driver stated to have informed the Mumbra police in Thane district about the crash.