August 3, 1979, Forty Years Ago

Vajpayee On RSS

Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s open criticism of the role of the RSS has prompted some rethinking in the socialist camp and brightened the prospects of George Fernandes’ breakaway group rejoining the Janata Party. In a letter to Vajpayee, Fernandes wrote: “Just a line to say that I appreciated your article in ‘The Indian Express’ today. The question is now to carry to the logical end the issues you have raised in the article, particularly on the RSS and its role. I am willing to sit with you and work out a solution, if you think it is possible to do it.” In his article, Vajpayee wrote: “The RSS, claiming to be a social and cultural organisation, should have taken greater pains to demonstrate that they did not seek a political role.” Vajpayee had said it was possible that some people felt genuinely apprehensive about the RSS. Calling for a “clear enunciation by the RSS that by “Hindu Rashtra” it means the Indian nation, which includes non-Hindus as members,” Vajpayee said the RSS should, alternatively function “only as a Hindu religious-cum-social cultural organisation”.

Justice Khanna Quits

Union Law Minister Justice H R Khanna resigned from the Cabinet. In his resignation letter to Prime Minister Charan Singh, Khanna is believed to have stated that he is not cut out for politics. Many of Khanna’s friends in the bench and the bar are believed to have told him that they were surprised to see him in the government, which was in the saddle because of Mrs Gandhi’s support.

Hidayatullah For VP

Political parties have agreed to adopt former Chief Justice of India, M Hidayatullah, as candidate for vice-presidentship. Hidayatullah, 74, has been leading a retired life after serving the judiciary. Hidayatullah served a brief stint as Acting President after then vice-president V V Giri resigned from the post to contest for presidentship in 1969 following Zakir Hussain’s death.