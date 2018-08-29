August 29, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Government Retreats

August 29, 1978, Forty Years Ago: The government beat a hasty retreat in the Lok Sabha and withdrew its motion seeking leave to introduce the Constitution (Forty-eighth Amendment) Bill. August 29, 1978, Forty Years Ago: The government beat a hasty retreat in the Lok Sabha and withdrew its motion seeking leave to introduce the Constitution (Forty-eighth Amendment) Bill.

Government Retreats

AMIDST A SPATE of points of order, angry interruptions, and sharp exchanges between the Chair and Opposition members, the government beat a hasty retreat in the Lok Sabha and withdrew its motion seeking leave to introduce the Constitution (Forty-eighth Amendment) Bill. An open revolt within the ruling party apparently forced the government to reverse its decision to go ahead with the bill. The bill seeks to amend the Constitution to prevent political defections.

Rajan case warrants

A NON-BALIABLE warrant for the arrest of the former Kerala Chief Minister K Karunakaran was issued by the first class judicial magistrate of Perambra, B Thulasidas, before whom the case filed by Eachara Warrier, father of P Rajan, came up for resumed hearing. Karunakaran had failed to appear or be represented in the court. Similar warrants were issued for the arrest of a sub-inspector, head constable, and a constable.

Jharkhand Agitation

AT LEAST 250 ADIVASIS WERE arrested in Jamshedpur and 10 in Ranchi for attempting to gherao government offices as a part of their agitation for a separate Jharkhand state, according to official sources. The agitation is being spearheaded by the Horo faction of the Jharkhand party. Over 50 per cent of those held in Jamshedpur were women.

Reward For Clue

THE COMMISSIONER OF the Delhi Police, J N Chaturvedi, announced a Rs 2,000-reward to anyone giving a clue that would help recover the teenaged sister and brother who were allegedly kidnapped from near their Dhaula Kuan Service Officers house. According to the police, Geeta Chopra, 17, and Sanjay Chopra, 15 were abducted while they were on their way to Akashwani Bhawan to record a programme. Before leaving home, the children had asked their father, a navy captain, to pick them up at 8 pm from the Akashwani Bhawan.

