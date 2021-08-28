August 28, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Import Policy

The policy of importing essential commodities came under attack by Opposition members in Rajya Sabha on August 27. But Finance Minister R Venkataraman was firm in saying that imports were necessary to augment supplies, check prices and build buffer stocks. He, however, agreed with members that self-reliance was necessary. He was replying to a four-hour discussion on the price situation and the steps taken by the government. Congress (I) members held the previous government of Morarji Desai and Charan Singh responsible for the rising prices. One of the members, however, said the government had no right to freeze wages if it could not hold the price line. The Opposition members emphasised the need for taking strong measures to curb black marketeers, hoarders and speculators. They thought the government was not doing enough.

CPI On Poll Reforms The Communist Party of India which stayed away from the July meeting of the Opposition parties on electoral reforms came out with its own suggestions for such reforms. The national council of the party, which ended its four-day meeting on August 26, adopted a 15-point resolution on these reforms. “Even to preserve democratic institutions and parliamentary democracy electoral reforms have become urgent and of crucial importance,” the resolution said. Angola Retaliates Angolan forces shot down a South African helicopter, destroyed a tank and inflicted other casualties in heavy fighting near the southern town of Njiva on August 27, according to a defence communique issued in Luanda. Angolan news agency ANGOP said two motorised columns of South African troops backed by heavy air power entered the country from Namibia on August 24.