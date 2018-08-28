August 28, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Clashes In Vizag

The Indian Express’ Front Page (Archive) The Indian Express’ Front Page (Archive)

Clashes In Vizag

Curfew was imposed in the Malkapuram area, including the shipyard colony and Nao Sena Bagh (naval township), following clashes between the naval personnel and the public, including shipyard workers. The naval personnel opened fire in the shipyard colony killing one and seriously injuring another. The deceased was a student, staying as a guest in the shipyard colony. Kalidas, a shipyard employee, died when naval personnel attacked the public. With Naval Petty Officer Bhatt, who died in the previous night’s clashes, the total deaths come to three, according to police, and five, according to non-official sources. The clash was sparked by a quarrel between a shipyard worker and two naval personnel in a bus.

JP Welcomes Probe

Jayaprakash Narayan welcomed the announcement by Prime Minister Morarji Desai to refer “specific charges of corruption” to the Chief Justice of India to determine “if any of the charges have some substance — prima facie — to order an “inquiry”. He said Desai’s offer, “in deference to the wishes of the opposition” was in keeping with the “highest traditions of democratic reforms and hoped that it will set at rest the present controversy, particularly in the Rajya Sabha”, and enable the government to expedite important and urgent legislative measures “which is Rajya Sabha’s function”.

Flood Toll In UP

Eight persons were killed as a result of landslides following heavy rains in Chamoli district, according to official reports. Three of these were killed in Aswani village and five in Thapli village raising the death toll in Chamoli district to eleven. Six more deaths have been reported from Nainital district. The toll, according to the revenue department, has now mounted to 321 during the current floods in Uttar Pradesh. More than 12 million population has been affected and 5 million acres of cropped area has been ravaged.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App