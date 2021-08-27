August 27, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Mirage Deal

France is expected to sign a deal with India for the supply of the latest version of the multipurpose Mirage jets, according to French sources. When the negotiations are completed, India, will, for the present, receive 150 aircraft of which 40 will be built in France, 65 in India, and 45 partly in France and India. The value of the contract is not known. But the Times of London has said that preliminary arrangements had been made, running into about 900 million pounds. The mode of payment is yet to be negotiated. A draft of the agreement will be drawn when an Indian military mission visits Paris next month. The final agreement may be signed within two months.

Minister Faces Flak

The Communications Minister C M Stephens faces a breach of privilege charge for interception of letters addressed to members of Parliament. The Rajya Sabha secretariat is considering a notice sent by L K Advani, leader of the BJP in the House. Advani has condemned Stephen’s statement that interception of mail was permitted by law. He said the India Post Office Act was enacted in 1898 by imperialists and used against people whose public activities were suspected.

Zail Singh Bypassed

Major administrative decisions under the purview of the Home Ministry are being taken by the Prime Minister’s Secretariat and the Home Minister Zail Singh is just informed about them. P C Alexander, Principal Secretary to the PM, and Krishnaswami Rao Sahib, Cabinet Secretary, mostly attend to these matters.

Angola Threat

Angola has threatened to send in Cuban troops to repulse a blitzkrieg-style invasion by South African forces.